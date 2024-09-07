Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 485,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,646,000 after buying an additional 75,079 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $902.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857.94 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $895.97 and a 200 day moving average of $827.49.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 737,410 shares of company stock worth $669,719,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

