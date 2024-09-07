EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 830 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,807. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $172.98. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.