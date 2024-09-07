EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 4,298 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,693 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,148 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

NYSE:TJX traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.62. 4,827,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,720. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

