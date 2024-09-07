EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 2,512 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,775.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ILF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.27. 918,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,748. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

