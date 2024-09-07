EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 134.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 202,766 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,645,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. 8,197,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,600,201. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

