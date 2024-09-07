EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,122 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Walmart by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 717,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,604,000 after acquiring an additional 263,718 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $90,443,000 after purchasing an additional 485,569 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $224,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.2% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.64. 14,548,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,411,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $77.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,144,237 shares of company stock valued at $730,497,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.