EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $4.06 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $225,710,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 209,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $3.23 on Friday, reaching $100.31. 3,847,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,430. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $105.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

