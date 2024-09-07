EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 2,071 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 682.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $41,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at $330,048,394.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,048,394.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,138,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,476,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $8,063,279. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $8.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.88. 1,450,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

