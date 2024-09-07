EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 15,046 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $177.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,395,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,998. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.