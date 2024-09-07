Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Trading Down 5%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.70 and last traded at $65.50. 3,089,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,127,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

