Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 50,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 74,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Edgio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edgio stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.19% of Edgio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

