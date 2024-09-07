Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.