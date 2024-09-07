Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Edap Tms Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $115.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $169,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

