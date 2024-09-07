Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.9% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.97. 2,163,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.93.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.76.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

