Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $4.96. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 348,059 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 3.66.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 49.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 659,991 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 715,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 313,191 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 68.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 122,480 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

