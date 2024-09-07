Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Income’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.
Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIC. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Eagle Point Income by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 152,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
