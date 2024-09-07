Dynex Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $664,299.56 (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Dynex has a market cap of $28.36 million and $664,299.56 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynex has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 95,041,208 coins and its circulating supply is 95,040,523 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 95,005,963.05602214. The last known price of Dynex is 0.30285227 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $653,532.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

