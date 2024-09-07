Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CFO Sells $2,904,160.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.44, for a total transaction of $2,904,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57.

On Thursday, August 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $1,588,720.00.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $208.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.16 and a 12-month high of $251.30.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

