Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Trading Up 3%

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.85 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 62.25 ($0.82). 1,951,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,185,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.45 ($0.79).

Several equities analysts recently commented on DWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.54. The company has a market capitalization of £830.22 million and a P/E ratio of -172.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Dowlais Group’s payout ratio is -1,081.08%.

In other news, insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 83,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £49,515.75 ($65,109.47). In other Dowlais Group news, insider Roberto Fioroni bought 83,925 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £49,515.75 ($65,109.47). Also, insider Celia Baxter bought 26,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.50 ($26,199.21). Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

