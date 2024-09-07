Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 30th

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 2.0 %

PLOW stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

