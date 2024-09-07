Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.58 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.9 %

DLTR stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.16. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

