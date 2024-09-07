DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $50.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.45.

DOCU opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $3,537,792.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,426,030.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,418 shares of company stock worth $25,524,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,238 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in DocuSign by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

