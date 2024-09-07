DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DocuSign updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76.
In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,584.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $3,537,792.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,418 shares of company stock valued at $25,524,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
