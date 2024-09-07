Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.10

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.10 and traded as high as C$5.30. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$5.29, with a volume of 185,313 shares traded.

Dividend 15 Split Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.23.

Dividend 15 Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dividend 15 Split’s payout ratio is 106.19%.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

