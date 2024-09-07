Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Shares of Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 59637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

Directa Plus Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.76. The company has a market capitalization of £17.17 million, a PE ratio of -328.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.42.

About Directa Plus

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.

