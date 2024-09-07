Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 64,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.