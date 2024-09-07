Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.21

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.21 and traded as high as $43.50. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 98,267 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 56.28% and a return on equity of 226.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas S. Timko purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $54,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,557.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $41,074.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,801.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,650 shares of company stock worth $141,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,378,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 493,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 89,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 89.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 198,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

