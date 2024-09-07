Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $235.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.35.

NYSE:JPM opened at $212.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $610.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,329,000 after acquiring an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

