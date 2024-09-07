Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 6,500 ($85.47) price target on the stock.

AHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.79) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($80.87) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,933.13 ($64.87).

AHT stock opened at GBX 5,190 ($68.24) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,437 ($58.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,180 ($81.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.69. The firm has a market cap of £22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,880.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,256.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,472.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,898.55%.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($72.06), for a total transaction of £219,200 ($288,231.43). In other news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($67.22), for a total transaction of £1,894,660.56 ($2,491,335.38). Also, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($72.06), for a total transaction of £219,200 ($288,231.43). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

