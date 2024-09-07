Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

DNLI stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.40. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

