Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Decreased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $417.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.11.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

