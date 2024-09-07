De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.72

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.72 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 91.40 ($1.20). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.21), with a volume of 120,459 shares traded.

De La Rue Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,953.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.10 million, a PE ratio of -948.00, a PEG ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at De La Rue

In related news, insider Ruth Euling sold 15,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.29), for a total value of £14,720.58 ($19,356.45). Insiders own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

