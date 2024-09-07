DA Davidson Raises Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Price Target to $7.25

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $7.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Waldencast from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waldencast

Waldencast Stock Down 3.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Shares of WALD opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Waldencast has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.