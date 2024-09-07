DA Davidson Raises Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Price Target to $7.25

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $7.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Waldencast from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waldencast
Waldencast Stock Down 3.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waldencast
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.