CyberConnect (CYBER) Price Tops $3.05 on Major Exchanges

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for $3.05 or 0.00005651 BTC on major exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $79.77 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,121,400 tokens. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 26,121,400 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.06031739 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $11,433,471.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

