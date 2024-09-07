Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,495 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $360.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,975. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.