Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $17.85 on Friday, hitting $665.77. 2,991,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $659.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.82. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

