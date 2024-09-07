Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $46.11 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNP traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.63. 2,406,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,389. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

