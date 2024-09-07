Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $31.76 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,172 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.52.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $563.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,966. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $553.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

