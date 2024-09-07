Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $98,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

SCHD traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.00. 3,280,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,953. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

