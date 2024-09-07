Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 589,895 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,862.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 589,895 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $37,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. 13,248,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,003,460. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

