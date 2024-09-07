CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Cut by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CSX opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

