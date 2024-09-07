Craig Hallum Cuts Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $3.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SPWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.10.

SPWH stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $90.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

