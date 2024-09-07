Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.58

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 97034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CUZ

Cousins Properties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,412,000 after buying an additional 456,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,164 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,377,000 after purchasing an additional 399,468 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 916,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,289,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,755,000 after purchasing an additional 117,031 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.