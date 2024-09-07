Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.2% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 602.0% in the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 320.9% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $876.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $857.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $799.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $540.23 and a twelve month high of $918.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $388.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $828.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

