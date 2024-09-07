Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $3.72 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $161.29 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00006886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00039310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.