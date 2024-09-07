Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Shares Up 9.4%

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 40.46 ($0.53). Approximately 558,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 369,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.49).

Cornerstone FS Stock Up 9.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1,011.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Cornerstone FS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.