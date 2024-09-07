Coq Inu Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.31 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Coq Inu has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Coq Inu has a total market cap of $91.53 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coq Inu token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Coq Inu

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000128 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $2,557,492.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coq Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

