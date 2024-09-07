Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 77,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 124,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.02%. Research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

