Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,647,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,045,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,647,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,045,235.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $293,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 496,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,770,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,433 shares of company stock worth $11,074,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 308.3% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 333,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 251,507 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Confluent by 5.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

