Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) Stock Price Up 23.8%

Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 23.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03). Approximately 28,264,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,080% from the average daily volume of 888,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
Concepta PLC (CPT.L) Stock Up 23.8 %
The company has a market cap of £10.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.98.
About Concepta PLC (CPT.L)
Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers MYLO, a home-use personalized fertility tracking and pregnancy self-testing system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Concepta PLC (CPT.L)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Concepta PLC (CPT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concepta PLC (CPT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.