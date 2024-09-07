Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) Stock Price Up 23.8%

Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 23.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03). Approximately 28,264,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,080% from the average daily volume of 888,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Concepta PLC (CPT.L) Stock Up 23.8 %

The company has a market cap of £10.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.98.

About Concepta PLC (CPT.L)

(Get Free Report)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers MYLO, a home-use personalized fertility tracking and pregnancy self-testing system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concepta PLC (CPT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concepta PLC (CPT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.